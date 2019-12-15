East Moline's Daniele Givens keeps smiling through heavy doses of adversity

EAST MOLINE — One could easily understand if 47-year-old Daniele Givens was a bit down on her luck.
She’s on disability, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is awaiting a lung transplant, and also has asbestosis, a lung disease that stems from inhaling asbestos. Givens grew up in an asbestos-filled home.
But Givens, who uses an oxygen tank to breathe, is about as upbeat as they come.
She was thrilled to learn she had received $500 from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to be used on purchasing a new coat and some gift cards.
“Oh my God, that will be extremely helpful,” she said enthusiastically. “All I asked for was a winter coat because I didn’t have one.”
Givens was nominated by the Genesis Visiting Nurses. A nurse tried to get some help for her from another charity and never heard back. She then reached out to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, and that second effort truly paid off.
“She worked extra hard for me to find another way, and she told me that she nominated me,” Givens said about the visiting nurse. “And she called me the other day and asked me the size coat that you guys were going to help me."
Givens said she "didn’t have a clue" that she also would be received a big sum of money.
She expects a lot of the additional money to come in the form of gift cards “because I don't get to go out much, especially in the winter.”
That’s part of the reason she was so happy to be the recipient of a gift from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was thrilled to hear I got a coat because that will mean I get to go out a little more because I have to go out with a coat or a mask on my face because I have chronic mycoplasma pneumonia,” Givens said.
Givens also has to wear a mask on her face because her immune system is compromised. “I can't fight off anything,” she said.
Perhaps negative thoughts are the one exception to that declaration.
The ever-positive and appreciative Givens said, clearly with a smile on her face, “I am not a bitter person. I am grateful for everything I get.”
HOW SANTA FUND WORKS
The fund offers help to people in need who are nominated by local social service agencies and churches.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi Valley, Child Abuse Council, Christian Friendliness/Youth Hope, Illinois Division of Rehabilitation, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project NOW, Rock Island County Senior Center, Skip-A-Long child development centers, Children's Therapy Center and CASI's (Illinois) Senior Secret Santa.
It's the 112th year for this campaign, and as it was last year, the goal is to raise $50,000.
Last year, $50,760 was raised. That money helped 1,679 children and adults, senior citizens and people with disabilities.
There are three easy ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 1033 7th Street, Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund