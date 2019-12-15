East Moline's Daniele Givens keeps smiling through heavy doses of adversity

EAST MOLINE — One could easily understand if 47-year-old Daniele Givens was a bit down on her luck.

She’s on disability, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is awaiting a lung transplant, and also has asbestosis, a lung disease that stems from inhaling asbestos. Givens grew up in an asbestos-filled home.

But Givens, who uses an oxygen tank to breathe, is about as upbeat as they come.

She was thrilled to learn she had received $500 from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to be used on purchasing a new coat and some gift cards.

“Oh my God, that will be extremely helpful,” she said enthusiastically. “All I asked for was a winter coat because I didn’t have one.”

Givens was nominated by the Genesis Visiting Nurses. A nurse tried to get some help for her from another charity and never heard back. She then reached out to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, and that second effort truly paid off.

“She worked extra hard for me to find another way, and she told me that she nominated me,” Givens said about the visiting nurse. “And she called me the other day and asked me the size coat that you guys were going to help me."