EAST MOLINE — John Reynolds, East Moline police chief for the last four years, is hopeful his stress level is about to go down as he moves into a new job.
Reynolds resigned as chief late last week after accepting a position as the training coordinator for the Mobile Team Training Unit No. 4. The unit offers training for area law enforcement officers and operates out of an office in East Moline about seven blocks northwest of Reynolds' office with the East Moline Police Department.
Reynolds, an Alleman Catholic High School and Western Illinois University grad, will begin his new position Dec. 9. His resignation with East Moline is effective Dec. 6.
Reynolds, who will turn 50 in just a few days, was not looking for a new job when he learned of the opening with the Mobile Team Training Unit.
“I think the timing of it was perfect,” he said, explaining his departure from a force he has been with since October 1993. “Because I (turn) 50 (this weekend), and then I am eligible for a pension. Then this position came open. I was not looking to leave. It was just an opportunity I did not want to pass up.”
He will go from managing a staff of 40 to leading a staff of four. And although his somewhat easygoing but very responsible demeanor might seem ideal for a teacher, he actually won’t be doing much of the training. Rather, his new job is to coordinate the training by finding regional, state and national trainers to share their expertise.
Compared to managing 40 police officers at odd hours in challenging situations, the new position could be less stressful, he said.
“I am thinking (it will be),” he said. “In a sense, I will be going from managing 40 people to just four in that office — me and three others.”
“I am thinking I am not going to be receiving as many phone calls at night. I would think that that would be a bonus of this job.”
A father of three daughters, two in high school and one in college, Reynolds will be missed at the East Moline Police Department.
East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman, a former East Moline police chief himself, remembers Reynolds from not just now — but his early days. "All through the time I was here through 2004, he was a good officer that was really energetic and cared about what he was doing for the city of East Moline," Freeman said.
An interim hire is possible, Freeman said, shortly after the committee of the whole set the wheels in motion to hire another officer should the council opt to promote from within. Interviews will start next week for interim chief with possibility of that person being considered for the position of chief, too, Freeman said.
Freeman had high praise for Reynolds as police chief, too. "John always put 100 percent effort into what goes on within the city as well as his police department, " Freeman said, noting how he looked out for the department in terms of needs and training. "He will be greatly missed by our city."
Reynolds will miss EMPD, too.
“I am sad to leave here because we have a lot of good people here, and I have made a lot of great friendships, and I will miss them,” he said.
But he quickly added he likes the new direction for his life, too.
“I am excited to go to this new opportunity and just see where this leads me.”