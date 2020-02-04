East Moline passes six resolutions

The city of East Moline approved six resolutions Monday by 7-0 votes. It also passed one ordinance.

The ordinance was a mere formality, as it had been approved earlier but did not have the right document attached, so it had to be redone, city administrator Doug Maxeiner said. It was in regards to an ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation alternate bonds (tax increment and state revenue sharing alternate revenue source of the city not to exceed $12 million).

“It's basically taking that short-term loan for infrastructure at the Bend and turning it into long-term debt,” Maxeiner said. “So basically issuing bonds for that for 15 years.”

The six resolutions approved by the city council of East Moline Monday included:

1: Authorizing sewer easement land acquisition for $20,583 so maintenance can be performed at the bottom of several ravine areas. “We have emergency access authority to repair it if it breaks but we don’t have permission to go in and do maintenance on (the sewers),” explained Maxeiner. “This gives us access to provide that.”

2: Approving a professional services agreement between J & M Civil Design for 14th Avenue resurfacing