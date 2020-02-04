East Moline passes six resolutions

The city of East Moline approved six resolutions Monday by 7-0 votes. It also passed one ordinance.
The ordinance was a mere formality, as it had been approved earlier but did not have the right document attached, so it had to be redone, city administrator Doug Maxeiner said. It was in regards to an ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation alternate bonds (tax increment and state revenue sharing alternate revenue source of the city not to exceed $12 million).
“It's basically taking that short-term loan for infrastructure at the Bend and turning it into long-term debt,” Maxeiner said. “So basically issuing bonds for that for 15 years.”
The six resolutions approved by the city council of East Moline Monday included:
1: Authorizing sewer easement land acquisition for $20,583 so maintenance can be performed at the bottom of several ravine areas. “We have emergency access authority to repair it if it breaks but we don’t have permission to go in and do maintenance on (the sewers),” explained Maxeiner. “This gives us access to provide that.”
2: Approving a professional services agreement between J & M Civil Design for 14th Avenue resurfacing
3: Authorizing IMEG (Installation and Maintenance and Engineering Group) for the Grand Illinois Trail Land Acquisition for $51,105. The Grand Illinois Trail is a bike $6.2 million bike path that connects the Riverfront Trail all the way up through East Moline, through Silvis and neighboring communities like Carbon Cliff, Maxeiner said. East Moline’s component of the path costs $2.9 million. Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program covers 80% of the design and construction costs. However, land acquisition costs must be covered by each community. There are nine properties along the proposed alignment which require temporary construction easements alongside the trail. Temporary easements are needed adjacent to the trail location to provide access to construct the trail. This covers IMEG’s proposed cost for the required work in those areas.
4: Authorizing funding for a replacement firefighter for one who is retiring because he is going on permanent disability for a non-work injury.
5: Approving the purchase of four Lifepack 15 units (defibrillators) at a cost of $45,221.95 per year for a three year period. The current defibrillators are nearing the end of their life expectancy, and these are replacements.
6: The City Council also passed, as expected, the contract between ResourseX for Priority Based budgeting tools and implementation services.
East Moline has a $3.6 million budget deficit.
The cost of the program is $60,000 the first year and $20,000 a year after that for use of its software from the company. East Moline can opt out after one year, Maxeiner said, if it does not like the program.