East Moline maintenance director concerned about snow removal staffing shortage

EAST MOLINE — East Moline maintenance director Dave Lambrecht may want a mild winter more than anyone in the Quad-Cities.

That’s because as the worst of winter approaches, he’s expecting to face it with a depleted staff.

One staffer is essentially retiring this month and two others are taking maternity leave to be with their wives in January.

And Lambrecht notes his department was already 15-16 people down from the 37-38 it once had in 2008.

“If it’s anything like last year, I am very concerned because there’s 22 people and there’s about seven to eight off (off and on) on vacation. And I will be losing two to maternity leave with their wives.

“That leaves me with about 10-11 people to get through this winter for a month or two,” Lambrecht noted. “I just hope we don’t get hammered with any major snowstorms because we have five routes and not enough bodies to fill the seats.”

City administrator Doug Maxeiner said the snow will get plowed.

“We have initiated the replacement process in HR,” he said in reference to the retirement. “One way or another, the snow will get plowed.”