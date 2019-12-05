East Moline maintenance director concerned about snow removal staffing shortage

EAST MOLINE — East Moline maintenance director Dave Lambrecht may want a mild winter more than anyone in the Quad-Cities.
That’s because as the worst of winter approaches, he’s expecting to face it with a depleted staff.
One staffer is essentially retiring this month and two others are taking maternity leave to be with their wives in January.
And Lambrecht notes his department was already 15-16 people down from the 37-38 it once had in 2008.
“If it’s anything like last year, I am very concerned because there’s 22 people and there’s about seven to eight off (off and on) on vacation. And I will be losing two to maternity leave with their wives.
“That leaves me with about 10-11 people to get through this winter for a month or two,” Lambrecht noted. “I just hope we don’t get hammered with any major snowstorms because we have five routes and not enough bodies to fill the seats.”
City administrator Doug Maxeiner said the snow will get plowed.
“We have initiated the replacement process in HR,” he said in reference to the retirement. “One way or another, the snow will get plowed.”
Lambrecht said the process of potential applicants within the city departments, interviews and possibly going outside could take 11/2 to two months to hire someone. The worst of winter could be over by then. He’s not sure the snow will be plowed in a timely fashion.
“I can't say how soon it will be removed,” Lambrecht said. “It will be removed if he said it will be removed. Yes, but how soon it will be removed, I can’t tell you.”
Lambrecht says he’s concerned for East Moline residents and those that travel through the city this winter.
“Hopefully my residents and the people that travel through won’t be impacted anymore than we are kind of used to,” he said. “But I can't guarantee it because with that many people gone and a town our size and let alone what we have gained, the I-88 corridor (that wraps around Silvis) and the hotel (The Bend) and all that down there, that’s quite a bit.”
A mild winter would be perfect for Lambrecht.
“Yes sir, I hope for a mild winter and make the storms small (and not too strong),” he said. “Just a little here and a little there. Not too many feet (of snow) at once.”
Water main problem
Another concern of Lambrecht’s department is the rash of water main breaks the city has experienced this year, including in the last month.
In a normal year, 35-40 water mains break in East Moline, Lambrecht said. This year there have been about 60 already. “This year they never slowed down,” he said before correcting himself to say the breaks slowed down a little during the summer.
“But peak season started about late September and maybe October,” he said, rather than November, which is the usual beginning of water main breaks.
“You heard (Mayor) Reggie (Freeman) say (at Monday's City Council meeting) just in the last couple weeks we had eight.”
Lambrecht said he really can’t find any one main reason for the problem,even with East Moline replacing a high water tank or increased water pressure. “It’s weird that we had so many of them," Lambrecht said.
The only solution, he said is for a lack of fluctuation in temps during the winter. A yo-yo of cold-warm, cold-warm is not good for the water mains.
“I just hope this winter, like it’s supposed to next week, starts staying cold,” he said. “The warm-cold, warm-cold is very detrimental toward the water mains.”
A mild consistent temperature winter could help solve both challenges.
“That’s what I am hoping for is a mild and dead winter, which we are about due for after the last few years,” he said. “And that will probably kind of make it easier to get through with the (amount of) employees that we have.”