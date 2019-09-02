UPPER LEFT: Vietnam Veterans Chaper 669 leads the parade as it marches under the large American flag draped over 5th Ave. Monday during the 36th Annual Quad-City Labor Day Parade Alliance in East Moline.
UPPER RIGHT: Rock Island County Sheriff Jerry Bustos hands out candy along the parade route.
LOWER LEFT: Members of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25 from Rock Island march under the large American flag.
LOWER RIGHT: Devan Reickard, 10, of Port Byron carries Baxter, a miniature golden doodle.