EAST MOLINE — To most people hurrying by, the problems at Mitchell Mobile Home Park are imperceptible.
The small trailer park sits on the frontage road off of Avenue of the Cities between 10th and 11th Streets.
But if you take a closer look, you'll notice the shell of one trailer resting on a bunch of old cinder blocks.
With the wind blowing through the crumbling structure, the remaining inner wall supports are the vestiges of a home.
There’s no furniture in it, no real walls and clearly, no one lives there.
It’s the kind of blighted home that city leaders would like to get fixed or even removed.
The East Moline City Council was told about the problem by the city's health inspector Raymond Miller Monday and building inspector Dave Johnson.
The council learned that the state writes up compliance problems at that park annually, but little if anything is ever done.
Mayor Reggie Freeman estimates the park has had such issues for about 20 years.
The city is, therefore, looking into ways it can assist the Illinois Department of Public Health and solve the unsightly and unsafe problems that exist there.
“I would say it’s more of a beautification for aesthetics and compliance,” said Johnson.
Technically, East Moline itself does not have jurisdiction over the problem, Johnson said. “We get a lot of property driven complaints so we’ve got to follow up on things. We are just trying to work with the state on this in a timely fashion.
“There are other people in these parks that don’t want to live like that, see things around them like that. So we are just trying to work together to correct any issues.”
To that end, the city wants to work with and assist the state to get things taken care of.
Miller and Johnson told the city council that the state would write up the trailers with compliance problems but it would not follow through to make sure corrective measures would be taken.
Johnson would prefer sending trailer owners courtesy notices about their compliance problems, rather than have the state issue fines that might not be able to be paid.
He believes the state sends the compliance notices to the owners, who may not deliver them.
Attempts to reach the park by phone Wednesday failed. East Moline inspectors only were able to reach out to park officials successfully by going in person.
The long-term goal is for the city to assist the state and facilitate some things to solve the various complaints and issues.
“We are going to reach out to the state and see if they are going to allow those things on our part,” Johnson said. “Then we are going to work with the state to see if we can get the dilapidated buildings, the trash, and the refuse picked up and any kind of safety issues on some of the properties (taken care of).”
Ultimately, it helps both the city, the tenants — many of whom are supportive of the city’s efforts to clean up the park — and the state.
“We are just going to work hand-in-hand on trying to get the mobile home park and the individual tenants to clean up,” Johnson said.
“We are just in the beginning stages of helping people in the park and then the city on the outside beautification process.”