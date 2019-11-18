EAST MOLINE — After hearing the first read on about 11 ordinances providing for the abatement of taxes levied, the East Moline City Council got down to the one thing it really could pass Monday night in the council chambers.
By a 6-0 vote with one absent, the council approved a resolution authorizing a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 for Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers, just ahead of the regular council meeting. The budget can then be passed after the second reading of it on Dec. 18.
A budget hearing is required by the Budget-Officer Act, city administrator Doug Maxeiner said.
Maxeiner is hopeful the budget passes with no problems. "We haven't had any comments yet," he said.
The Committee of the Whole did pass by a 6-0 vote the hiring of a police officer, should it promote from within for chief, and promote others, leaving a spot for an officer, Maxeiner explained. But even that is contingent upon it formally passing at the next meeting.