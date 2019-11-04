EAST MOLINE — In terms of infrastructure projects, East Moline has some challenges ahead, the city council learned Monday night.
The alderman listened intently to city engineer Tim Kammler as he gave highlights of the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), asking questions on numerous items.
But no question could escape the bottom line that challenges lie ahead.
“We are having to move some projects back just to constrain our budget due to lack of revenue,” Kammler said after the meeting and his 45-minute presentation.
Ideas for correcting that is a job for the city council, Kammler said. “It’s a tough one," he said. "Ultimately they are going to have to do their best to balance our needs with all the money we are getting in.”
Failing infrastructure all over the city is his biggest concern Kammler said. “Streets, water, sewer, drainage, flooding and we don’t have enough money to make the repairs that we need," he noted. " ... trying to take care of the residents, trying to take care of public safety and not having enough money to do what we need.
“We are doing our best with what we have.”
A tax levy passed earlier in the meeting raising the rate at 1.9 percent (which really amounts to 0.3 percent per $100 of equalized assessed valuation) for a total of about $122,000.
“None of the tax levy is for any of these projects,” Kammler said. “We are not using any tax levy. It’s all motor fuel tax, non-home rule water and sewer and drainage enterprise funds. There is no tax levy dollars.”
The only other ways to increase funding is to get grants, reduce operating expenses or raise revenue, he said.
“We need development," he added. "We need to increase our tax base.”
“Lots of challenges ahead,” Kammler summarized, noting the city council has some tough decisions ahead.
Monday was mainly a discussion to help the council understand that. “The Capital Improvement Plan, at least in year one … is part of the 2020 budget," Kammler said.
“What we are trying to do is have a five-year game plan that gives our department a chance to plan and try to get grant funds and try to have construction projects that are identified ahead of time.”
Kammler is expecting additional questions in the near future from the council on the plan.
Besides the tax levy resolution that passed by a 6-1 vote, the city council also passed an ordinance amending the municipal code by imposing a 3 percent municipal cannabis retailers occupation tax.
But no license has been awarded to any entity yet, Doug Maxeiner, city administrator said, noting the ordinance sets the tax for the future.