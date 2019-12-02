EAST MOLINE — Passing a resolution to hire a police officer after an expected promotion from within the department to replace Chief John Reynolds seemed simple enough at the East Moline City Council meeting Monday.
Reynolds is retiring Friday to take the coordinator position Dec. 9 at the nearby Mobile Team Training Unit No. 4 in East Moline.
But with a greater than $4 million budget deficit looming, 2nd Ward Alderman Gary Almblade had seen enough. He first questioned Mayor Reggie Freeman about promoting from within, which Freeman said emphatically was going to be his and Reynolds’ recommendation at the council meeting in two weeks.
Then Almblade expressed concern about the necessity of approving replacement funding for a new officer Monday night. The resolution eventually passed 6-1 with only Almblade voting no.
“There’s money in the budget, but the money is deficit spending,” Almblade said after the meeting. “And we have some big issues to address or our general fund is going to go broke, per the finance director.
“So I want to start the process now of trying to save our general fund. I don’t want to lay somebody off.” Almblade said he would prefer not to fill the police officer position after an existing officer is promoted.
Almblade said his plan was to start cutting now when expenditures like this come up. “That was my plan, but nobody else agrees,” he said. “They always have to wait for a crisis or something. I don’t know.”
Freeman clearly disagreed with Almblade’s view, noting East Moline passed a referendum years ago by the citizens of East Moline that they would have 39 officers through property tax.
“As the chief has said, we are down to 37,” he said. “We have people that are employed part-time as school officers, one at (United Township High School) and one at Glenview (Middle School). We would have to look at reducing that partnership with them."
The liaison officer has been around about 20 years and Freeman thinks it's valuable, in addition to being funded substantially by the school districts.
A former police chief himself, Freeman added, “I take pride in public safety here in the city of East Moline.”
The new chief will be promoted from within, causing a ripple effect as others are promoted, too, creating the need for the new officer, Freeman said.
Regarding Almblade’s point about starting to cut now, Freeman said, “That’s been discussed with the whole city council. That’s things we are going to have to face in the future.”
During the meeting, Reynolds expressed his appreciation to the council after about 26 years of service in various positions, including chief the last four years. Several expressed thanks to him, too.
“It’s been wonderful working with him,” said Freeman, noting that they had worked together for about 15 years. “John did a wonderful job and I know he’s going to do a wonderful job with where he’s going."