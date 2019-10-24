UPDATE: MOLINE — An early morning fire damaged a vacant church on the west side of downtown early Thursday.
Moline firefighters were called at 3:33 a.m. to respond to the fire at 1005 5th Ave., Fire Marshall Jerry Spiegel said. They had the fire under control in about an hour, but it had burned through the floor, which put the floor at risk of collapse. The fire also damaged an interior balcony.
No one was reported injured, and the fire department was not aware as of Thursday morning that anyone had been inside, Spiegel said.
The church has been empty for about 20 years and no utilities were active, Spiegel said. The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation.
The building was purchased about a year ago, and the new owner had planned a renovation, Spiegel said. The owner was out of town at the time of the fire.
Firefighters were still at the church late Thursday morning, and 5th Avenue, which is an eastbound one-way street, was closed a block or so west of the site. The outer structure was still intact, though many of the windows were knocked out and some fire damage was visible.
Spiegel said firefighters kept the building from burning down, but was not sure it was salvageable.
EARLIER REPORT: Moline firefighters battled an early morning fire at a vacant building at 5th Avenue and 10th Street.
The alarm was turned in about 3:30 a.m.
Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots.
Drivers should take alternate routes as portions of the roads are closed to traffic.