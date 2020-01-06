Eagles aren't using perches, but that may be because there aren't many eagles

So far, wintering bald eagles aren't much using the three wood perches installed in the fall of 2017 at Lock & Dam 14 near LeCLaire to replace two trees that were cut down.
But the problem may be that there haven't been enough eagles in the area since the perches were installed to give them a "a good enough test," said Joe Lund, environmental stewardship supervisor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi River Project.
In other words, it isn't necessarily that the eagles don't like the perches, it's that there haven't been many eagles in either of the two seasons since the perches were installed or so far this year, he said.
The former trees — the go-to perches for eagles fishing in the open water below the dam — were cut down in January 2017 by the Corps because they were storm-damaged and dying and deemed a hazard to visitors.
Their removal caused immediate concern among eagle watchers such as Jay Brooks, of the Quad-City Photography Club, because the site was "probably the best place in the country to see eagles fishing in the river."
As a possible substitute, the club spearheaded a cooperative effort involving the Corps and MidAmerican Energy Co. to install artificial perches: three 40-foot utility poles, each with six, 8-foot "branches" braced onto the poles, sticking out like spokes.
After they were mostly ignored, a MidAmerican maintenance crew subsequently returned with a bucket elevator and, using a grinder, roughed up the spokes to make them more like real branches. The crew also narrowed the circumference so eagles could get a more comfortable grip with their talons.
The best solution will be for the seven real trees planted in the fall of 2017 to reach the size that eagles like for perching, a Corps representative has said.
The trees were donated by Living Lands & Waters, the environmental organization founded by Chad Pregracke of Hampton.
Over the past year, there have been two other improvements at the lock and dam, Lund said.
The first is that prairie plantings were installed to boost habitat for a variety of creatures. The second is that the Corps purchased, and members of the photography club installed, a plastic covering over the chain link fence that runs the length of the boardwalk along the river. It is a covering similar to what one sees at baseball diamonds, although this one is green, Lund said.
The covering lessens the chance that someone's camera strap or fishing line will get caught in the fence, Lund said. "It's a little safer, and the camera club did a nice job of installing."
The two trees that were cut down — a silver maple and an elm — sometimes were filled with as many as 20 eagles, and the location became widely known among bird-watchers and photographers hoping to get views or shots of eagles swooping into the water to grab fish. Busloads of people, and from all over the country, frequented the spot.