Eagles aren't using perches, but that may be because there aren't many eagles

As a possible substitute, the club spearheaded a cooperative effort involving the Corps and MidAmerican Energy Co. to install artificial perches: three 40-foot utility poles, each with six, 8-foot "branches" braced onto the poles, sticking out like spokes.

After they were mostly ignored, a MidAmerican maintenance crew subsequently returned with a bucket elevator and, using a grinder, roughed up the spokes to make them more like real branches. The crew also narrowed the circumference so eagles could get a more comfortable grip with their talons.

The best solution will be for the seven real trees planted in the fall of 2017 to reach the size that eagles like for perching, a Corps representative has said.

The trees were donated by Living Lands & Waters, the environmental organization founded by Chad Pregracke of Hampton.

Over the past year, there have been two other improvements at the lock and dam, Lund said.