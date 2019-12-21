Dryer fire breaks out in East Moline laundromat

EAST MOLINE — Firefighters appeared at Neighborhood Laundromat (320 19th St.) after a dryer fire broke out Saturday morning.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire was not clear, though eyewitnesses who were in the laundromat when the fire broke out said they heard a loud clicking noise coming from the dryer for over an hour.

The damage was contained to the dryer and the clothes inside, said East Moline Fire Battalian Chief Derrick Anderson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick Loucks, who was in the laundromat when the fire broke out, said a fire extinguisher contained most of the blaze.

For about 40 minutes, two police cars from East Moline Police Department were blocking off 19th St. behind the QC Mart, near 3X Ave. The blockade ended around 12:35 p.m.

Two fire trucks and one fire van responded to the fire.

As firefighters left the scene, two children whose clothes were being cleaned at the laundromat ran up to a firefighter for a hug. "Thank you," they whispered, before walking away with their mom.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.