SILVIS — The Silvis City Council Committee of the Whole approved spending more than $140,000 Tuesday night. It also approved of plans to build the new fire station/public works building, pending final costs.
The Committee of the Whole serves as the second reading, meaning final approval will come at the next city council meeting, which is Oct. 15.
Technically, the only item the council approved Tuesday was the ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a second amendment to the TIF Redevelopment agreement by and between the City and Strictly Southern LLC in the downtown TIF district. That agreement allows the property next door to be part of the agreement. That property is where the owner will put his actual kitchen for his barbecue business.
But what might garner the most attention from residents was something that was only discussed, but not voted on Tuesday night — the possibility of a dog park — by City Clerk Jim Nelson in his report to the council.
Nelson grabbed the most attention with his mention of the possibility of a dog park on the property at 1306 First St. The city bought the property, which was delinquent in taxes by three years, Nelson said. The property is just over one acre, Grafton said.
“When I ran for mayor a couple of years ago, that did touch a lot of people in a way that they would like to see a dog park,” Mayor Matt Carter said after the meeting. “We’ve tried to — in several ways — try to find (a place) for a dog park.”
What mainly came out of that was a new park board member who did not want the dog park in her neighborhood, he said.
“I think it’s great that we are going to be able to maybe put this in the most ideal condition possible," he said. The area is hilly and it is questionable “if you could ever build on it,” Carter said. “It’s all fill, so it would be purposed for a good reason.
“That was one of the wishes of the residents was a dog park,” Carter said, “and we will be able to fill that.”
No action was taken, but Nelson did say the area would soon be cleaned up and fenced in.
“It’s getting closer to conceptional (phase),” said Carter. “I am pleased with it. I think it’s in a better location than perhaps other plans had it in the past.”
Approved by the Committee of the Whole by 7-0 votes with one alderman absent Tuesday were:
- The low bid of Axiom Consultants of Iowa City/Davenport for the design and architecture of the new public works/fire station building to be built at the corner of 12th Street and 1st Avenue. An Axiom representative said he expects construction to begin in the spring and be completed by September.
- The bid by Tri-City Blacktop of $49,875 to resurface the municipal parking lot at Schadt Park and McGehee Center, which is a small community room at the park. The Playground and Park Department will pay a similar amount for the blacktopping.
- The bid by Tri-City Blacktop to repave the parking lot at the Silvis Public Library at 806 1st Avenue. The city will pay for approximately half of the $24,000 cost with the library paying the rest.
- The intent to build a new public works/fire station building pending the architects estimate and funding. Currently, City Administrator Jim Grafton estimates the cost to be between $1-$1.5 million.
“We just didn’t have any official action taken in the records,” Grafton said. “We talked about it. Everybody agreed to it. But we just want to go through the formalities to make sure that everybody understands that we are going to build the building.”
The actual cost of the building won’t be known until the bids go out Grafton said.