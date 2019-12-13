Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund will help bring East Moline family together

East Moline’s Lockridge Towaki is a practical lady.
The Chicago native is raising two great-nieces and a great-nephew, and she acknowledges that it’s not easy. Thanks to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, she's getting a helping hand this month.
She’s planning to use the $1,000 she is receiving from the fund to buy some living room furniture and possibly a kitchen table.
“It will help definitely,” she said. “I definitely appreciate it.”
Towaki said she wants the table and living room furniture because she wants this family to come together.
“I want them to know how to work with their own family,” Towaki said. “To sit at the table and eat dinner together.
“I just want us to be able to do things together, sit together, eat together. I told them we need to start eating together.”
Towaki has had a kidney transplant and soon is expecting to have a mass removed from behind her ear.
She also has a heart issue. She said it’s somewhat minor but added, “Nothing is minor, I think, when it comes to the heart.”
She used to manage a Taco Bell before her kidney ailment sidelined her.
But she remains focused on her kids.
Previously, the kids were in foster care and it wasn't working out well, so she adopted them.
“I have no kids of my own,” said Lockridge, who is the aunt of the kids’ mother. “So it's been a challenge, but I love them, so I will do whatever I have to do for them.
“Why would I not do it?” she added of adopting them. “I love these kids.”
HOW SANTA FUND WORKS
Towaki was nominated for a gift from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund by Bonnie Howard of the Family Advocacy Center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island.
The fund offers help to people in need who are nominated by local social service agencies and churches.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi Valley, Child Abuse Council, Christian Friendliness/Youth Hope, Illinois Division of Rehabilitation, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project NOW, Rock Island County Senior Center, Skip-A-Long child development centers, Children's Therapy Center and CASI's (Illinois) Senior Secret Santa.
It's the 112th year for this campaign, and as it was last year, the goal is to raise $50,000.
Last year, $50,760 was raised. That money helped 1,679 children and adults, senior citizens and people with disabilities.
There are three easy ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 1033 7th Street, Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
DONATIONS SO FAR
As of Dec. 11, the following donations had been received:
In honor of B. Jordan extended family, by Melba Jordan, $300
In memory of loved ones, by Cindy Johnson, $100
Anonymous, $10
Anonymous, $1,000
King's Daughter Prince of Peace Circle, $100
Richard Hufford, $200
Moline Kiwanis Club, $234
Anonymous, 65 cents
John and Linda Peterson, $1,200
In memory of the DeBacker Family, by Diane and Jim Champion, $100
In memory of my parents, Bill and Stephanie Yokas, by Adrienne Johnson, $25
Blessings to you all, by Nancy Newton, $50
Linda and Art VanHecke, $50
Paul and Sheila Guse, $200
You have free articles remaining.
God Bless!, by Robert and Karen Sterling, $50
Thank you, Jesus, by Sandra and Donald Wentler, $100
In memory of my parents, Carl and Velma Livengood; and sons, Richard Dorbeck Jr. and David Dorbeck; and husband, Richard Dorbeck, by Jean Dorbeck, $100
Sylvia Park, $100
In memory of our parents, by Jim and Carol Horstmann, $100
Tony and Judy, $25
Elizabeth Hofsas, $50
William Schlobohm, $10
In memory of my beloved mother, father and sister, by Jeannine, $100
Anonymous, $20
Ted and Colette Spurgetis, $20
In loving memory of Elaine Browne, Jack Browne and Jeanne Dunagan, by Margaret Browne, $250
In loving memory of our deceased classmates from RIHS '57 Lunch Bunch, $105
In loving memory of Norma and Joe Willet, by their family, $100
In memory of Timothy and Jacob Timbrook, by Henry and Shirley Timbrook, $50
Brad Boyle, $100
James Benson, $50
In memory of Charlie Luebke, by Shirley Luebke, $300
In loving memory of Ruth and Barry Cronin, by their family, $100
In loving memory of Jack and Shirley Cook, by their daughter Donna Nesseler, $100
Cathy, Donna, Jan, Mary and Shirley, $250
Ruth Dekeze, $30
Susan Collins, $25
Anonymous, $150
In memory of Carol and Jerry, by Becki Maxson and Dick Kramer, $100
Laurel Davis, $40
Betsy, Molly, Jessica, Lisa, Kate, With Love, GG and CandS, $100
The Gab, $30
In loving memory of Merle Lage, by Margaret Lage and Sandy Kilcoin, $50
Clarice Wunderlich, $100
In memory of Karen Everingham and Pat Maynard, by 1st Tuesday Bridge Club, $70
Hattie Moor, $25
Thelma Egeberg, $240
Anonymous, $50
Scharla Jamison, $35
In memory of Fred and Kay, by Anonymous, $100
In memory of Beulah Mae and Ed, by Anonymous, $100
Steve and Lori Christensen, $100
Anonymous, $2,000
Total to date: $8,994.65