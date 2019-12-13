Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund will help bring East Moline family together

East Moline’s Lockridge Towaki is a practical lady.

The Chicago native is raising two great-nieces and a great-nephew, and she acknowledges that it’s not easy. Thanks to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, she's getting a helping hand this month.

She’s planning to use the $1,000 she is receiving from the fund to buy some living room furniture and possibly a kitchen table.

“It will help definitely,” she said. “I definitely appreciate it.”

Towaki said she wants the table and living room furniture because she wants this family to come together.

“I want them to know how to work with their own family,” Towaki said. “To sit at the table and eat dinner together.

“I just want us to be able to do things together, sit together, eat together. I told them we need to start eating together.”

Towaki has had a kidney transplant and soon is expecting to have a mass removed from behind her ear.

She also has a heart issue. She said it’s somewhat minor but added, “Nothing is minor, I think, when it comes to the heart.”

She used to manage a Taco Bell before her kidney ailment sidelined her.