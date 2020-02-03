Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps Rock Island mom of four provide for her kids

ROCK ISLAND — Tytiana Jackson fled Chicago two years ago to escape an abusive family and an 18-month period of homelessness.
Now 21, the single mother of four continues to struggle, but she is making progress with her medical studies.
Jackson recently received a donation from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to help her buy beds for her family's apartment. She was nominated for the gift by Bonnie Howard of the Family Advocacy Center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.
“They're very excited,” Howard said of Jackson and her kids, who are living at the public-housing complex Century Woods. Jackson has three sons, ages 7, 3 and 1 1/2, and a 5-month-old daughter.
“This will make a very big difference,” Jackson said of the Santa Fund donation. “We need a little bit of help. We got donated twin bunk beds. The children need mattresses, box spring and frames, and I need a bed.”
She and her boyfriend, Ryheem, who doesn't live with them, relocated from Chicago in October 2017 without any possessions, Howard said. Jackson said she had been abused by her father, who also turned her siblings against her. She had her oldest child and was pregnant when she became homeless.
“I chose to take me and my family away,” she said. “I didn't want my family to be raised like that.”
Since Jackson has been in the Quad-Cities, she has been studying medicine at the Midwest Technical Institute, and she is training to become a registered nurse. She said she'd love to run her own hospital someday.
Jackson said she's grateful for the counseling and assistance she's received from the Family Advocacy Center, which has helped her find job opportunities. “She's been a really good friend,” she said of Howard.
“My children, their beds got thrown away. We were living pretty bad,” Jackson said. “I had bought beds from Walmart, plastic and metal, and the situation had got so bad, those became infested with roaches. We threw those out.”
“It's very difficult, when you are a clean person,” she said. “I'm very protective of my children. I just don't want to put them in anyone else's hands.”
HOW SANTA FUND WORKS
The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund has been helping children, seniors and families in the Illinois Quad-Cities since 1908. The fund offers help to people in need who are nominated by local social service agencies and churches.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi Valley, Child Abuse Council, Christian Friendliness/Youth Hope, Illinois Division of Rehabilitation, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project NOW, Rock Island County Senior Center, Skip-A-Long child development centers, Children's Therapy Center and CASI's (Illinois) Senior Secret Santa.
The goal for the 2019 program was to raise $50,000. Last year, $50,760 was raised.
Donations are still being accepted. To donate:
- Send a check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
DONATIONS AS OF FEB. 3
Balance forward: $38,259.65
In memory of Stu Smith, by Dixie Smith, $100
Anonymous, $100
You have free articles remaining.
In memory of Mom, Dan, Joan and Red, by Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $25
Bill and Linda Leuschen, $100
Anonymous, $5,000
Anonymous, $50
Mr & Mrs. Joe Melton, $25
In memory of deceased member of the Anderson/Danek families, by Carol and John Danek, $50
Anonymous, $250
In memory of "Boston" Ed Barry, by Sherman Rotz, $100
Sandra Clark, $50
God bless those in need, by Anonymous $250
In memory of Albert and Virginia VandeWiele, from the Kids, $100
Donald and Angela Normoyle, $100
David and Michelle Juehring, $100
Paul and Sue McDevitt, $250
Lupe Groothaert, $25
In memory of deceased family and friends, John Zimmer, $100
Anonymous, $100
Dale Gustafson, $20
John and Linda Kennedy, $30
Bruce and Marilyn Boardman, $900
Anonymous, $130
Total: $46,239.65