Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps Rock Island mom of four provide for her kids

ROCK ISLAND — Tytiana Jackson fled Chicago two years ago to escape an abusive family and an 18-month period of homelessness.

Now 21, the single mother of four continues to struggle, but she is making progress with her medical studies.

Jackson recently received a donation from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to help her buy beds for her family's apartment. She was nominated for the gift by Bonnie Howard of the Family Advocacy Center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

“They're very excited,” Howard said of Jackson and her kids, who are living at the public-housing complex Century Woods. Jackson has three sons, ages 7, 3 and 1 1/2, and a 5-month-old daughter.

“This will make a very big difference,” Jackson said of the Santa Fund donation. “We need a little bit of help. We got donated twin bunk beds. The children need mattresses, box spring and frames, and I need a bed.”

She and her boyfriend, Ryheem, who doesn't live with them, relocated from Chicago in October 2017 without any possessions, Howard said. Jackson said she had been abused by her father, who also turned her siblings against her. She had her oldest child and was pregnant when she became homeless.