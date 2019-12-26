Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps man who once donated to it

ROCK ISLAND — Thirteen years ago, Ronnie Maranda was just a 42-year old father of two who liked to golf and play his guitar.
Then a painful shoulder turned into some very bad news. It wasn’t “frozen shoulder," as Maranda first thought, but something worse. He had rheumatoid arthritis.
“It’s changed everything and makes every day an interesting day,” Maranda said.
These days he works as a salesman on the call team at Group O, which is headquartered in Milan. But when his rheumatoid arthritis flares up, it can be very difficult to walk or even button his shirt, let alone use the mouse on his computer.
“That can get a little hairy towards the end of the day,” Maranda said. “It just makes things difficult. There is surgery to correct it.
“You keep taking your medicine and everything and hope when you get up in the morning that you can stretch and get the stiffness out.”
This 55-year-old who lives in periodic pain caught a good break recently. He learned he will receive $500 from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to be used for much-needed brake repairs on his 2005 Dodge Caravan. He will no longer have to rely on a friend to transport him daily.
The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps Illinois Quad-Citians meet needs during the holidays. Candidates are nominated by area special service agencies and places of worship. Maranda was nominated by Virginia Brown at First Presbyterian Church, Milan.
“Not only is it just a weight off my shoulders, it's almost like a stroke of luck,” said the personable and upbeat Maranda. “It’s going to get that van drivable again, but to me it’s just a wonderful, wonderful bright spot.”
“It’s kind of difficult to save up the money — had some health setbacks over the last couple of months,” he said.
The gift is far more than just money for repairs to Maranda, though. “It’s much more of a spiritual and moral boost for me,” he said.
A former salesman for the Small Newspaper Group, former owner of the Dispatch-Argus, Maranda is plenty familiar with the Santa Fund. He used to contribute to it by paying to wear jeans to work on Fridays.
“Wow, what an irony that that’s essentially where it's coming from,” he said. “It still hasn’t really sunk in.”
Life as a person with rheumatoid arthritis has sunk in, though.
“That’s one of the things about rheumatoid arthritis ... it damages your joints, and the only way to repair them is through surgery,” Maranda said, noting it will come with some rigorous rehabilitation. “I actually did have surgery on wrists that didn’t turn out the best. I have to have it redone sometime.
“Getting dressed in the morning can be a real trial,” he added, “especially if I am flaring.”
In a lengthy conversation, the only thing that stood out about Maranda was his excellent attitude.
When others might cry, it appears he will often just smile and count his blessings.
“As much of a drag as the rheumatism is, and there’s certain things I can't do that I would love to do, I don’t look at my condition in my life,” he said.
“There's way too really cool things in my life," he added. "I consider myself a very, very blessed person in my life, who I am, the way my children are, some other things.
“It’s a drag to have it, but there’s so many other people that are probably worse off. I don’t really look at it as something to get too down about.”
HOW YOU CAN GIVE
There are several ways to donate to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund:
You have free articles remaining.
- Send a check payable to the Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
You might end up helping somebody who used to walk in similar shoes to your’s.
DONATIONS SO FAR
Balance forward: $24,980.65
In memory of Monica Sadler, from Andrew and Jim Sadler Families, $200
In loving memory of Karen Schneider, by Jim, $200
In memory of Bill, Marcia, Cully, Maizie, Jeff and Dick, by Elayne Hogan, $50
In loving memory of Otto Schaab and Erick Mikita, by Anonymous, $50
In memory of my dad and brother, by Anonymous, $400
Mark and Eva Bernhardt, $250
Merry Christmas! by Anonymous, $50
In memory of Jeff and Joe Creen, by Stephen and Colleen Tollenaer, $100
Anonymous, $100
Peter McDermott, $50
Harriet Plutz, $50
Jim and Gloria Coryn, $100
In loving memory of Donald I. Barker, by His Family, $50
In loving memory of deceased members of the Walz and Van Auwelaer families, by Jim and Linda VanAuwelaer, $100
In memory of our family and friends who have passed, by Jim and Susan Rounds, $50
Dr. William and Jane Parker, $200
The Johnson Watkins Family Foundation, $1,000
Memorial Yield Fund, First Covenant Church, Moline, $200
In memory of our mother, Alice Alfred, and grandfather, Fred Hillman, by Karen Wales and Colin Bream, $100
In memory of Ray, Mary, Dick and David Collins, by Susan and Ryan Collins, $50
Total: $28,138.65