Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps man who once donated to it

“Not only is it just a weight off my shoulders, it's almost like a stroke of luck,” said the personable and upbeat Maranda. “It’s going to get that van drivable again, but to me it’s just a wonderful, wonderful bright spot.”

“It’s kind of difficult to save up the money — had some health setbacks over the last couple of months,” he said.

The gift is far more than just money for repairs to Maranda, though. “It’s much more of a spiritual and moral boost for me,” he said.

A former salesman for the Small Newspaper Group, former owner of the Dispatch-Argus, Maranda is plenty familiar with the Santa Fund. He used to contribute to it by paying to wear jeans to work on Fridays.

“Wow, what an irony that that’s essentially where it's coming from,” he said. “It still hasn’t really sunk in.”

Life as a person with rheumatoid arthritis has sunk in, though.

“That’s one of the things about rheumatoid arthritis ... it damages your joints, and the only way to repair them is through surgery,” Maranda said, noting it will come with some rigorous rehabilitation. “I actually did have surgery on wrists that didn’t turn out the best. I have to have it redone sometime.