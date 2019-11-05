MOLINE — Area leaders gathered Tuesday to share ideas on how the Quad-Cities region can better market itself moving forward.
Two workshops were part of the overall progression of Resonance Consultancy's work on a master tourism plan. The firm, which has offices in New York and Vancouver, was hired in April by Visit Quad Cities to craft the document.
Chris Fair, president of Resonance Consultancy, said more than 2,300 participants filled out a survey that was made available to the public online about six weeks ago. Of that total, 83% identified themselves as Quad-Citians.
The number of people who filled out the survey was greater than the number who filled out a survey in Los Angeles, where Resonance is conducting similar work. The firm has produced tourism strategy work for groups such as Travel Portland, Tourism Vancouver, Visit Tulsa and others.
“People here are passionate about the place they live in and are engaged in what the future of this region can look like,” Fair said.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said 2,365 people responded to the survey, which to him shows engagement and interest in the project.
Herrell and his staff were not in the conference room at The Axis Hotel in downtown Moline during workshops with area leaders hosted by Resonance Consultancy. Fair said 25 people attended the morning session and 30 were at the afternoon workshop.
“I want there to be an unfiltered, real conversation without me or anyone from my staff influencing the conversation one way or another,” Herrell said of being outside of the room.
Fair said the master plan process is about halfway complete, and Herrell said the timeline is yet to be determined.
The input from the community survey was taken into Tuesday’s workshops, which will help to narrow the focus of a long-term strategic plan.
Resonance’s hiring in the spring came weeks before a proposed passenger rail line extension from Chicago to the Quad-Cities gained momentum as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker included the extension to the Quad-Cities in a state capital plan.
That development is a “potential accelerant for the growth and enhanced priority for this area, but our plan won’t change if that does not happen,” Fair said.
And while tourism is the main focus of the plan, the same things that can help boost visitor numbers can also help with recruitment and retention of employees and/or companies.
“We see that many of the factors that make a city or region desirable to visit also are for those who desire to move or invest” in an area, Fair said.
Resonance will “synthesize all the ideas and input we get (from Tuesday) and write an umbrella strategy to attract more visitors and talent to the area and then, based on that, we’ll present a series of recommendations,” Fair said.
That means the completed master tourism plan will include short-term, medium-term and long-term recommendations.
“It will be a playbook, and there will be a series of recommendations on how we prioritize those recommendations, and that will be where the rubber meets the road,” Herrell said.