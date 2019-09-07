After living for 22 years in a six-bedroom house where they raised four children, you might …

How does a cooperative work?

To live in a cooperative, a person buys a share in the nonprofit cooperative corporation, which owns the building, land and common areas.

The value of a share depends on the size and type of home.

A portion of monthly dues goes to maintenance and utilities but an allocated portion, usually 50-60 percent, goes toward paying the cooperative's master mortgage loan — the principal, interest and taxes. As such, shareholders can claim tax deduction for mortgage interest and real estate taxes.

The finances are structured to limit the appreciation of share value in order to keep the homes affordable over time, therefore "building lengthy waiting lists of prospective buyers and to promote ease of re-sale," according to the Vintage Cooperative website.

The re-sale price will equal the meber's original investment plus the amount appreciated.

The cooperative has 60-90 days to market the cooperative share and transfer the sale. If the cooperative does not elect to transfer the share, the member may continue in the cooperative or sell it on the open market.

The cooperative will provide a way for its members, through the cooperative's attorney, to title their membership share to meet estate planning needs.

Cooperatives are operated by their members through a board of directors. Professional management provides oversight of day-to-day operations.