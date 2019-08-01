ROCK ISLAND — Even a 2,500-mile boat trip could not possibly have prepared Sunset Marina’s new general manager, Denise Browning, for her new job considering all the flooding that went on this spring and early summer along the Mississippi River.
Browning, who went on half the Great American Cruisers' loop in 2013-2014 and realized she wanted to go into marina management, is in her first year as general manager at Sunset Marina. She technically works for F3 Marina, which has taken over management of Sunset Marina.
Despite the extensive spring and summer flooding, and the damage left in its wake, Browning appears to have just as high of hopes for the marina as she did when she took the job last October.
In terms of reaction to F3 Marina from the boaters, it would appear to be: So far, so good.
“It’s been rough for us boaters,” said Craig Bahr, of Bettendorf. “We have had three different floods.”
But he likes how F3 Marina has responded.
“They went above and beyond,” during the flooding, Bahr said. “When the water got so high that normal access to the docks wasn’t available, they put in dock extenders. When that wasn’t available because it was a record flood, if you called them, they would actually take you to your boat with a boat. What more can you ask for than that?”
Boater Jerry Jackson, East Moline, who like Bahr, has had a slip the past few years, agrees. “They’ve done a great job for the situation they’ve got with the flooding and everything,” he said.
It is comments like that which have Browning coming across as positive as her constant smile. The comments are also not a surprise.
“The boaters are happy,” she said. “They are really happy. We increased our fuel dock hours, our office hours, and they all can’t say enough good things about them.”
The boat slips may look about half empty on a given weekday afternoon, but the statistics are positive, Browning indicated.
More than 50 percent of the slips are filled, she said. There are about 395 total slips after some were removed due to previous disrepair and damage from winds and water.
“We have 201 slips occupied,” she said last week. “And last year they finished at 211. So we are 10 slips (short of) where they finished. So it’s not as bad as it looks.”
With half-season rates now being offered, Browning says they are talking to boaters all the time. “We are feeling pretty confident about finishing it out a little more than we anticipated,” she said.
The goal for the remainder of this season is to get the ship store up and running, continue clean-up from the flooding and work on landscaping.
“We still have some mud to get rid of,” Browning said. “We are trying to get the office put back together, so we are still waiting on some supplies to come in an get the office finished.”
A cookout for boaters was held last weekend; there’s an upcoming charitable poker run, and there will be s season-ending party, Browning said.
Only a few weeks ago mud covered the large parking lot that serves both the office and many of the boat slips. Water more than a foot high also crept its way near the office, sparing the nearby women’s restroom and grassy area in front of it.
Other plans, Browning indicated, include cleaning the decks and restrooms in addition to providing services to boaters.
Despite record flooding, Browning seems resilient in her belief that most of the goals for Sunset Marina can still be achieved.
“Getting the ship store open is our big goal right now,” she said of the store that serves snacks, clothing items, travel mugs and oils and treatments for boaters tanks.
“I think our boaters are amazing,” Browning added. “Our team is amazing. I feel like with all the challenges, we could not do it without everybody pulling together. It’s been a big challenge but I feel very positive just because we have so much great support between boaters and staff.”
That doesn’t mean that Browning doesn’t hear anything negative from the doubters.
“We hear a lot of negative and people thinking Sunset can’t make it,” she said.
But the boaters and the staff are positive. “And we really feel that the positive energy is really going to help us carve our path.”
How F3 Marina carves that path will be watched by boaters, Bahr indicated.
“There are some docks that need repair,” Bahr said. “Part of a roof is missing on one, I think. Some of the walkways to different slips are really in need of repair.
“We will have to see how that goes.”