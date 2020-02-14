Despite delays, first span of new Interstate 74 bridge on target to be finished later this year

"We are working toward completing the westbound arch in the spring. While the pace is slower than we’d hoped, we’re doing everything we can, in coordination with Lunda, to get the arch done as quickly and safely as possible."

So far, 20 arch ribs have been raised and one permanent strut is in place on the Iowa-side arch legs. Each of the four "legs" of the arch will get two more segments, then two "keystone" pieces will be raised in the center. Precise alignment is critical in order to make the arch segments meet in the middle, high above the Mississippi River.

The first permanent strut on the Illinois arch legs is taking longer to install than expected. The struts are lateral braces that supply support and rigidity to the arch system.

In mid-January, DOT officials anticipated the Illinois-side strut would be in place by now. Despite a mild construction season, the strut work isn't yet finished. The delay is largely attributable to the support system for the arches, including cables that guide them to their correct trajectory. The cables have to be raised above 200-foot tall towers that support the arches, and they have to be precisely aligned.