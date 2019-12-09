Despite being available all over, CBD still illegal in Iowa. And enforcement remains 'a big question'

Few people in Davenport want to talk about using or selling CBD products — the edibles and oils containing cannabidiol.

CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana and is directly derived from the hemp plant. Retail outlets carrying various CBD products are common throughout Davenport.

"People don't want to talk about the CBD you see everywhere because I don't know if anyone really knows what's legal or illegal in the state of Iowa," said Joe Staub, owner of Have a Heart in Davenport. "Here's the simple way to know: The state does not — at this time, at least — distinguish between hemp and marijuana."

Staub knows the law. Have a Heart is one of five legal medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.

"Hemp is illegal. So CBD is illegal. The only place it is legal to sell CBD is in one of the licensed dispensaries. And the only way to legally buy any product containing CBD is to have a state-issued medical card," Staub said.

Staub said enforcing the law is "another matter."

"It is my understanding that is up to individual municipalities to enforce the law," Staub said. "So some places have CBD and other places don't.