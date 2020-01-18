Deputy gun discharges in struggle with burglary suspect

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate an incident that occurred Friday afternoon when a deputy's gun discharged while he was struggling with a woman suspected of burglary in Taylor Ridge.
According to a news release from the department, the deputy was dispatched about 3 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When he arrived at the address, he saw two people running away.
The deputy chased the two and caught up with a woman who resisted apprehension and, during the struggle, "attempted to disarm the deputy causing a single shot to be fired from the duty weapon."
Neither the woman nor the deputy was struck.
The woman was arrested on charges of residential burglary and attempting to disarm a peace officer.
A male suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.