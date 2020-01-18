Deputy gun discharges in struggle with burglary suspect

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate an incident that occurred Friday afternoon when a deputy's gun discharged while he was struggling with a woman suspected of burglary in Taylor Ridge.

According to a news release from the department, the deputy was dispatched about 3 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When he arrived at the address, he saw two people running away.

The deputy chased the two and caught up with a woman who resisted apprehension and, during the struggle, "attempted to disarm the deputy causing a single shot to be fired from the duty weapon."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neither the woman nor the deputy was struck.

The woman was arrested on charges of residential burglary and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

A male suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.