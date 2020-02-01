UPDATED: Fire at Arconic is under control +

The fire at Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale now is under control, a company spokesman said.
At least four area fire departments responded to the call around 10 a.m. of a structure fire at the plant at 4879 State St.
While no structures were ablaze, it took about two hours to control a flare-up of molten metal. Such fires cannot be extinguished with water, so crews used sand to smother it. The flare-up was described as being primarily smoke, rather than flames.
Davenport Works spokesman John Riches described the incident as a "molten metal fire ... contained to a concrete stall."
In addition to the Riverdale Fire Department, personnel from at least two Bettendorf stations, Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal responded.