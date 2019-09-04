Raise your hand if you knew John Deere, the inventor of the steel plow, wore a two-piece woo…

Restoration of a 55-year-old mural

Deere's headquarters in Moline is also starting a months-long project to restore the 1964 Alexander Girard mural, “Reflections of an Era,” on the display floor.

The 2,000 documents and artifacts range from 1837 to 1918, from the company founding to the year it got into the tractor business. New exhibit cases, environmental controls, and conservation of the artifacts are part of the long-planned effort.