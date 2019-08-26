One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Davenport.
Police were called at 11:53 p.m., Sunday, to a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from Interstate 74 westbound to Interstate 80 westbound.
A Chevy Malibu Maxx was traveling west on I-74 attempting to merge onto I-80 west on the ramp when it lost control and left the roadway, entering the ditch, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on the ramp leading to eastbound Interstate 74 from westbound Interstate 80, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, an adult male from Milan, was transported from the scene by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Davenport Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.