One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in west Davenport.
The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m., Tuesday. Davenport police and firefighters along with Medic EMS responded to the W. River Drive and Rockingham Road ramp.
The single-vehicle crash occurred when motorcycle was traveling from Rockingham Road onto W. River Drive, police said in a news release.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ramp was closed for a short time during to the investigation.
No other vehicles were involved.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.