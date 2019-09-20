DAVENPORT — The new exhibit, "Day of the Dead: The Art of Remembrance," opens today at the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery, 225 W. 2nd St.
The exhibition — which is held every other year and runs through Dec. 8 — honors the Day of the Dead, a traditional Mexican holiday. The installation will explore how we celebrate and remember the lives of our lost loved ones through the collective traditions, art-making and storytelling that are integral to the holiday, known as "Dia de los Muertos," according to a Figge release.
The exhibit includes a traditional altar, cemetery, market and many Catrinas — an elegantly dressed female skeleton figure that serves as a symbol of Day of the Dead. Bilingual exhibition labels with Spanish translations provided by Hola America will be used throughout.
The Figge’s Studio 1 hands-on space will allow visitors to create mythical creatures called alebrijes and decorate marigolds and butterflies in memory of lost loved ones to be displayed on the altar in the exhibit, the Figge said.
The public is invited to participate in the exhibition by sharing their stories or images of their loved ones by emailing haaronson@figgeartmuseum.org.
The museum will host a free open house and maker session on Thursday, Oct. 10, starting with a 5:30 p.m. introduction and short film. You can learn how to make the iconic sugar skulls that will be used for the Family Fiesta on Oct. 27 at the Figge.
The annual Dia De Los Muertos Family Fiesta will be noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, including performances by Ballet Forlklorico and the Glenview Mariachi Band, authentic food, Catrinas in the galleries, a traditional altar, painted faces and a wealth of hands-on art activities. Admission will be free.