Davenport teens bask in Tuesday's sun and 'try to not worry'

Cooper Ellsworth sprinted out his cut Tuesday afternoon and ran a near-perfect slant pattern on the turf at Brady Street Stadium.
The 13-year-old was the smallest and youngest player in an impromptu football game made possible by the closure of high schools and colleges across Iowa and Illinois. But Cooper's age and size had nothing to do with his end zone drop of a shot thrown by an 18-year-old, bandana-wearing kid dubbed Baker Meatloaf.
"It was the sun," Cooper said. "I swear. I couldn't see it."
A bunch of Davenport Central graduates started the game. They were home because colleges like Black Hawk, Mount Mercy and Coe have closed doors and postponed seasons in the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"We all went to Central together and we're all home with nothing to do, so we figured we'd get together and throw a ball around," said 18-year-old Black Hawk student Zac Wirt. "We were playing and some kids showed up on bikes and asked to play with us.
"We figured they might as well get out here, too."
Those kids on bikes were Cooper and his 15-year-old brothers, red-headed twins named Garrett and Jacob. Both are in their first year at Davenport Central.
"I don't know how long we're going to be out - but I know I don't want to have to make up the time, that's for sure," Garrett said.
Jacob reassured his brother, saying he didn't think "... they'd make us stay in school during the summer."
"Well, then there's our baseball season," Cooper said. "I wonder if we'll get to play baseball this year."
Lost time on the diamond was on the minds of the older guys, too.
"Our season is done - cancelled," said 18-year-old Anthony Smith, a Central graduate and pitcher for Black Hawk. "It's a disappointing."
Carter Malton-Bitterman said he was locked out of his gym and lost his track season at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids.
The 18-year-old introduced himself as "Playboi Carter."
"It's my rap name," he said. And then he talked about how he felt as reports of the spread of coronavirus dominated every day's news.
"Really, I'm kind of mad," Carter explained. "And I think this is all being blown out of proportion.
"I think the media has got everyone scared."
The aforementioned Baker Meatloaf, called Donald Jestel by his parents, agreed. He planned to pitch for Coe College this spring.
"I think people panicked," Donald said. "We could have had our season. We could have played without any fans at the game.
"It's not like we play in big stadiums. It's not like they couldn't have had us out in the fresh air just like we are now."
Donald and Carter joked about the conspiracy theories making their way through social media.
"It was the Chinese," Carter said.
"Didn't you hear? They say it was made here," Donald said.
Both laughed and moved off to join friends — a handful of late teens kicking soccer balls — who showed up determined to do something other than sit inside.
"It just feels good to get outside and play," Cooper said as his older brothers got back on their bikes. "A nice day like this. Kids gotta be outside and try not to worry too much."