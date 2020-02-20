Davenport School Board approves budget cuts, including closing of Keystone Academy

The Davenport School Board unanimously approved several changes Thursday night, including closing Keystone Academy.
The academy's closure is part of $4.69 million in cuts for the fiscal 2021 budget to meet financial requirements by the School Budget Review Committee. The district will also change Mid-City High School to no longer accept ninth-graders, lose four members of its administrative staff and move sixth graders back to elementary schools, among other changes.
However, the proposed budget offered at Thursday’s School Board meeting offered by Superintendent Robert Kobylski saved the 23 teacher librarian positions that had been on the table for cuts.
The closing of Keystone will come with the reduction of six employees, while transforming Mid-City will mean the loss of four employees.
Keystone Academy serves between 70 and 90 students with behavior problems. Mid-City is the district's alternative high school.
The district's Creative Arts Academy will be relocated and seven employees will be lost, while a redesign of the administration offices will mean a reduction of four employees.
High schools in Davenport will also switch to a modified block schedule, which will lead to a reduction of 12 employees.
There is an administrative salary freeze for fiscal year 2021, and a 1.5% increase across the board in total compensation package instead of a 2% increase.
John Kealey, a social studies teacher at Davenport West High School and president of the Davenport Education Association that represents more than 1,200 district employees, told the board that no one is happy about the cuts or the time frame given to make those cuts by the School Budget Review Committee.
“We are all caretakers of our students, and we cannot fiddle while Rome burns,” he said. “All groups must tighten their belts with the DEA and put this district in the black and do so now.
“We are willing to make financial sacrifices to keep our teachers and librarians employed.”
Several people at Thursday's meeting lamented the closing of Keystone Academy, as the students will mostly be placed in their home schools, though separated from the rest of the student body as necessary. Keystone teachers said separating students is not a good idea and that such a move is not in the best interest of the students with special needs or behavioral or disciplinary problems.
Board member Linda Hayes said that regardless of how she feels about the cuts, everyone must adjust and do what’s the best thing for the district. “We’re very thankful for the relief we received from the state,” she said. The School Budget Review Committee recently forgave $9 million of the district’s deficit, but deep cuts were needed to be made to make up the overspending racked up over the last few years.
There are still questions about how all the pieces fit together, she said, but a decision had to be made.
Board member Clyde Mayfield said that even with the district’s financial house in order, the problem of declining enrollment will still remain.
Mayfield said that the Bettendorf School District is building, “and where are those students going to come from?”
Solving the financial issues now will still not solve the long-range problem of declining enrollment.
Board President Bruce Potts said Thursday night’s vote means that, “We have finally crossed the threshold to where we’re no longer in the red. We’ll have the SBRC off our backs, and hopefully we can close the book on years of, 'what are we going to cut now?' and making these huge cuts to where now we can focus on some of the things Clyde (Mayfield) was talking about declining enrollment.
“We’ve got to start publicizing our district, be positive about our district."
Kobylski said that the board’s vote, “has given us a foothold for future success. We now have the balanced budget scenario from here on forward."
Kobylski added that the only thing unchangeable is the dollar value that the district had to save this year. The district can now be flexible in meeting the needs of the students.
“If we find there is a particular pathway that isn’t meeting our needs, whether it’s from a financial or instructional perspective in terms of student learning outcomes, we can move in a different direction and that’s our obligation,” he said. “Nothing that was decided except for the dollar value is in a stone tablet.
“We’re always evaluating everything we’re doing. It’s continuous improvement, and that’s what effective organizations do.”
Reporter Megan Valley contributed.