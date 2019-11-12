BETTENDORF — Graduating high-school seniors in Davenport are now eligible for a scholarship worth $30,000 over four years, due to the generosity of the late Jim Victor, a well-known Q-C financial advisor.
Victor, a longtime financial news reporter, Quad-City Times columnist and investment advisor, died last year at 71 after a single-vehicle race car crash at Road America Speedway in Elkhart Lake, Wis.
His legacy continues through the James W. Victor Scholarship at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, one of 75 scholarship awards totaling more than $550,000. His (through a bequest made before his death) is the foundation's largest endowed scholarship for Davenport graduating seniors, said Lisa Stachula, the QCCF's grantmaking specialist.
“It's a renewable endowed scholarship, for up to $7,500 a year,” for any graduating senior of a public or private school in Davenport, she said. Candidates must be accepted to an accredited college and meet the financial need and scholastic criteria, Stachula said. There's no requirement for what the student majors in at college, she said.
“What's great about this one is, it's pretty broad,” she said, adding the renewal condition is just the student maintains at least a 2.5 GPA in college. Applications for 2020 scholarships are open and will close on Feb. 15, available at QCCommunityFoundation.org/scholarships.
“It is through people like Jim Victor, who truly embodied generosity, that we witness the best of philanthropy at work,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Jim, like so many of the donors who have started these scholarships, wanted to strengthen, encourage, and change the lives of young people in our region. That’s exactly what these funds will do.”
The scholarship named in his honor is fitting, said his family, because of his love of education and commitment to young people. At the time of his death, Victor served as executive director, financial advisor and senior portfolio management director for the Victor/Volrath Group at Morgan Stanley in Davenport. “The bottom line was that he was all about education, children, and families,” said his brother, Tom Victor.
His brother, Mick, said he hopes students who receive an award will appreciate the impact his brother had on the Quad-Cities. “I hope they have a keen sense of who he was and why what he did was so sincere and inspirational,” he said.