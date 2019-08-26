Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch along with dentists Dr. Kyle Gagliardo and Dr. Ben Lloyd conduct a press conference, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, on the free dental clinic held by the Iowa Mission of Mercy that will take place on September 20 and 21 for anyone who wishes to attend at the RiverCenter in Davenport.
A cyclist pushes his bike through floodwaters near River Drive on May 30 in Davenport. A Davenport flood task force has said they want the city to plan for higher crests in the future.
As Davenport's administration prepares to pick a consultant to decide what long-term flood protection will look like, it does so with considerable feedback from a variety of fronts.
Mayor Frank Klipsch's flood task force convened for a fourth time Monday. While the group of 20-some business owners, elected officials and others spent several sessions hearing from experts on future flooding, Monday's meeting was the task force's turn to speak.
Split into four groups, the 17 members who attended talked about how they would rank riverfront priorities, based on what they've learned in previous sessions. Each group's feedback was striking similar to the others'.
"This session's all about you," task force facilitator Fred Smith said. "What are the things you think we should study? And, as the studies are underway, what can be done in the interim?"
While the task force started as a community discussion, Smith said, it evolved into a demand by those involved to offer their thoughts.
And their suggestions were specific.
Most importantly, many agreed, was the city needs to start planning immediately to protect its water-treatment plant. Having learned of some of the vulnerabilities that threatened the plant in this year's flooding, most task force members placed a treatment-plant remedy at the top of their lists.
Another common concern was transportation and, more specifically, access to River Drive and the downtown during flooding.
Several group members said the city-hired consultant should look into ways of correcting low areas on River Drive, so that it remains passable from Bettendorf to 4th Street. Others asked to consider whether it's possible to turn 3rd and 4th streets into two-way traffic when River Drive in the downtown is not accessible.
Most also agreed the city's flood plan should be updated to anticipate higher crests. Having heard from representatives of the National Weather Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that the flood of '19 could have been much higher than its record 23.7 feet, task force members want preparations in place for both short-term and long-term protections.
The potential cost of protecting parts or all of Davenport's nine miles of riverfront from the rising Mississippi River tempered some of the ideas. And several task force members advised the city to consider breaking the riverfront into sections for planning purposes while keeping in mind that actions taken in one section will affect the others.
Speaking for one group, Dennis Hamilton, of the Corps of Engineers, said improvements need to be "cheap enough to be affordable." Asked to explain, he said, "You may have to settle for something less than perfect."
From the perspective of cost and priorities, Klipsch said, "We understand we can't have a one-size-fits-all solution."
Smith, the moderator, classified the similarities in the groups' priorities as a good thing. In addition to agreeing the city should find the best experts to help with long-term plans, task-force members agreed on more immediate needs that can be done in the interim.
While the water-treatment plant was at the top of their list, they also urged the city to stay on top of flood-fighting technology. They emphasized the need for the city to communicate its plans and any information it gets about conditions to those living and working in affected areas and to the public at-large.
By the next flood, many agreed, the city should be prepared to adopt the specific strategy that was put forth by the Corps when its engineers studied the cause of the breach in the downtown HESCO barrier system.
"We need to plan for much higher floods, and we also need to find a way to communicate to the world that the whole city isn't under water," said Paul Rumler, a task force member and head of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel told the task force that city leaders will find experienced planners to study Davenport's riverfront. She warned the long-term study is likely to take years, given "a lot of math, a lot of engineering" and a lot of riverfront history will have to go into it.
"It's unique here, compared to coastal flooding, for instance," she said. "There are only a few firms in the country who do this very, very well."
While Spiegel's office and other city officials search for a qualified consulting firm to come up with plans for the entire riverfront, the City Council ultimately must approve a contract and related funding. When an action plan is presented and costs are more clear, the city will pursue funding partners in the state and federal governments.
If the cost of protection reaches the $100 million that has been mentioned, at-large Ald. Kyle Gripp said, such a figure would represent more than three years' worth of Davenport's entire capital-improvement budget, so partners are imperative.