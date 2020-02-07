Davenport's 2020 flood plan calls for beefed up barriers

Although it's not known what flood conditions will be like this spring, Davenport already has beefed up its flood-fighting plan, based on lessons learned from 2019.
Temporary barriers will be installed two-deep, special attention will be paid to the plastic sheeting under the barriers, and there will be better training and communication.
The 2019 Mississippi River flood was unprecedented in duration and height; the river was at or above the major flood stage of 18 feet for 51 days, from March 23 to May 12, and it reached three "top 10" crests during that period. The highest was 22.7 feet on May 2, compared with the previous record of 22.63 set in 1993.
The city's system of temporary floodwall protection using HESCO barriers — large baskets filled with sand and wrapped with plastic — held until April 30 when slippage occurred at East River Drive and Pershing Avenue, sending floodwaters into the downtown.
In light of the breach, the city asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine what went wrong and to make recommendations to ensure that it doesn't happen again.
A report delivered in July to the Davenport City Council stated that the barrier should have stood against river pressure; however, the barriers likely began to slip due to wet pavement and plastic sheeting conditions.
Based on the report, the following changes have been made:
• Plastic sheeting will be installed under the HESCO barrier baskets only six to 12 inches on the river side to minimize potential for sliding.
• HESCO baskets will be installed two deep between Perry Street and Bechtel Park (Iowa and 2nd streets), again to reduce potential for slippage. The Corps report notes that "the second row many not require filling at the time of the initial installation, but provides the capacity to add to the barrier at a later date." That is, to respond to constantly changing river forecasts.
• At forecasted river levels above 20 feet, a second layer of HESCO barriers will be placed on top of the two-deep setup between Perry and Bechtel Park to achieve protection up to about 24 feet.
More staff training is also part of the plan; as the Corps report notes: "Crews should ... understand the importance of details such as the plastic sheeting, the flaps at the bottom, the tamping of the sand as the baskets are filled ... The more the installation crews understand how these behave and work, the more they will pay attention to the finer details during installation."
In addition, the city has developed an emergency communications and meeting strategy specifically for properties located in the flood plain being protected by temporary flood barriers.
It also has removed the median planter boxes on East River Drive between Perry and Iowa streets to allow sufficient spacing for improved temporary flood barrier setup and teardown, another Corps recommendation.
Long term options
As for the long term, the city is making advances there, too.
In November, the city undertook a flood response and recovery planning study with several other entities, including the Corps and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, to get a better understanding of the potential economic damages that each structure located within the floodplain may be exposed to during periods of flooding and the potential flood mitigation actions for these structures.
The results of this study are to be presented to the Davenport Flood Task Force in November 2020.
In addition, the city plans to hire an engineering firm to examine long-term options for flood protection across the entire nine miles of riverfront and their costs.
At present, no "request for proposals" has been issued, as city staff is still determining the scope of what the city council wants, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said Wednesday in an email.
"We are currently working at scheduling a work session with the council, the Army Corps and the Iowa Flood Center, based in Iowa City, that is expected to happen in the next few weeks," she wrote.
"Staff has some draft work completed with the RFP (request for proposal), but we need policy-level guidance on several of the scope of work questions," she wrote.
"Release of the RFP would happen shortly thereafter. I expect a project of this scale would take more than a year to complete given the complexities of the riverfront."