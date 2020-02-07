Davenport's 2020 flood plan calls for beefed up barriers

A report delivered in July to the Davenport City Council stated that the barrier should have stood against river pressure; however, the barriers likely began to slip due to wet pavement and plastic sheeting conditions.

Based on the report, the following changes have been made:

• Plastic sheeting will be installed under the HESCO barrier baskets only six to 12 inches on the river side to minimize potential for sliding.

• HESCO baskets will be installed two deep between Perry Street and Bechtel Park (Iowa and 2nd streets), again to reduce potential for slippage. The Corps report notes that "the second row many not require filling at the time of the initial installation, but provides the capacity to add to the barrier at a later date." That is, to respond to constantly changing river forecasts.

• At forecasted river levels above 20 feet, a second layer of HESCO barriers will be placed on top of the two-deep setup between Perry and Bechtel Park to achieve protection up to about 24 feet.