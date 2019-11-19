DAVENPORT — Grab your broom (or vehicle of choice) and transport yourself into the magical world of Harry Potter on Saturday as Cru morphs into the “Leaky Cauldron,” a prominent wizarding pub and inn featured in the books and films.
From its decor to its drink lineup, Cru, 221 Brady St., will be made over, Harry Potter-style, from 1 to about 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The event will be held in conjunction with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's presentation of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. that day at the nearby Adler Theatre.
“It's magical,” Cru's bar manager, Shale Sage said. “Really, it's a lot of fun.”
Sage said this year's event will be the third of its kind. A former bar manager “wanted to do a Harry Potter pop-up,” Sage said. "It was a lot bigger than we expected it to be.”
Now, the annual “Leaky Cauldron” nights have become one of Cru's biggest days of the year. “We just want people to have a good time,” Sage said.
Each year for the event, Cru whips up batches of Butterbeer, a popular drink from the books and films, and switches it up with a few new cocktails.
This year's docket includes:
• Butterbeer, made with vodka, vanilla, butterscotch, cream soda and heavy cream.
• Cornelius Fudge, made with bourbon, coffee, chocolate and heavy cream. It's named for a character in the books and films.
• Patronus, made with gin, honey, lemon and sparkling water. It's named for the silvery animals wizards and witches conjure for protection.
• Firebolt, which is like a margarita, made with tequila, pineapple, lime and pepper syrup. It's named for a fast and expensive broom.
Sage said the crew would watch whichever movie the QCSO was presenting, come up with fun names and ideas for cocktails, and then let it “kind of go from there.”
The drinks are made ahead in batches because of the “logistical nightmares” they'd pose if they were made to order, Sage said. With so many attendees paired with so many ingredients, it would be nearly impossible to serve everyone in a timely manner.
Instead, customers may watch rolling fog from dry ice dance around some of the drinks as they are ladled into cups. The drinks still are colorful, unique and “effervescent” when called for, and the Butterbeer is nicely layered, offering a nice effect within Cru's confines, Sage said.
He said his favorite part about the evenings was creating the decor and putting it all together.
“Most of it is all handmade,” he said of the decor, from the posters fans will recognize from the books and films, to the candles that seemingly hover overhead.
“The drinks are important, but I'll say the atmosphere is a lot more important,” Sage said.
Plus, it's fun to make and shop for.
“I can come up with drink menus all day long,” he said. What's really at the heart of the event, he said, is “transforming the space into something that, you know, it usually isn't (and) something that's recognizable for people and fun.”
Sage said owls delivering mail as they do in the books and films always would hang from the ceiling during the events, and a cart filled with luggage always would be on hand at Platform 9 ¾, where characters in the books and films catch the train to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Then, the crew likes to incorporate “two or three new items of flair every year” that are tied into whichever film score QCSO is playing. For instance, this year, Sage hopes to incorporate Dementors into the mix. They are creatures that “feed” on happiness and first show up in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."
When it comes time to decorate for the event each year, it's all-hands-on-deck at Cru. Typically, the bar will close early Friday night, the day before the event, around 10 p.m. so employees can get in and decorate until about 1 or 2 a.m. Saturday. They finish up later on before the bar opens at 1 p.m.
Catch a sneak peek of the “Leaky Cauldron” decor just outside of Cru's entrance. The window in its doorway is packed with books, wands and more, including Potter's owl, Hedwig, in her cage.
While it isn't required, Sage said people are encouraged to dress up for the event to “have a good time with it.”
“You're literally in a building full of people who love the exact same thing as you, so why not?”