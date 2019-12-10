Davenport police toy drive to be held this weekend at NorthPark Mall

The Davenport Police Association will host its 17th annual Domestic Violence Christmas Toy Drive Saturday and Sunday at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. It benefits children who will spend Christmas in a Family Resources Inc. domestic violence shelter or safe house.
The toy drive will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Davenport police will collect new unwrapped toys and tax-deductible monetary donations.
“The need is still there,” said Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer. “More than 500 families were helped last year by this toy drive.
“What we don’t use for Christmas at the shelters we use for birthdays or as comfort toys for children in the other programs run by Family Resources,” Mayer said. “These toys help in all facets of their programs; it’s not just the shelters any more, and it’s on both sides of the Mississippi River.”
The toy drive began in 2002 when Family Resources' domestic abuse shelter was burglarized and all of the toys were stolen. At that time, the Davenport Police Association and the Union of Professional Police stepped in, along with Gold's Gym, to mount a drive that replaced the toys. There was no drive the next year, but the Davenport Police Association resumed it in 2004 and it has been a staple of the Quad-City Christmas season since.
Donors also may drop off toys at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St.; US Adventure RV, 5120 Brady St.; or Matt Sturdevant-Larry Thein State Farm Insurance, 4425 Welcome Way, and Chuck’s Tap 1726 W. 6th St., all in Davenport.