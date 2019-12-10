Davenport police toy drive to be held this weekend at NorthPark Mall

The Davenport Police Association will host its 17th annual Domestic Violence Christmas Toy Drive Saturday and Sunday at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. It benefits children who will spend Christmas in a Family Resources Inc. domestic violence shelter or safe house.

The toy drive will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Davenport police will collect new unwrapped toys and tax-deductible monetary donations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The need is still there,” said Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer. “More than 500 families were helped last year by this toy drive.

“What we don’t use for Christmas at the shelters we use for birthdays or as comfort toys for children in the other programs run by Family Resources,” Mayer said. “These toys help in all facets of their programs; it’s not just the shelters any more, and it’s on both sides of the Mississippi River.”