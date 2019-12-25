You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport police investigate Christmas Eve gunfire
View Comments
alert top story

Davenport police investigate Christmas Eve gunfire

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Davenport police were called to the area of 700 Wilkes Ave. for a report of gunfire at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found shell casings on the 1500 block of West 8th St., police said.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News