Like most moms, Bethann Heidgerken of Davenport is expert at juggling schedules and responsibilities. As United Way of the Quad Cities sees it, she's also prized for realizing the importance of education and imparting it to her kids.
The 30-year-old Dubuque native and her husband, Craig, have two daughters, 7-year old Iris and 1-year-old Aster. Bethann Heidgerken — who works as a registered nurse and lactation consultant — was among local singer-songwriters picked by United Way to create six songs for its new "Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack."
“The whole point of the project is connecting with another person," Heidgerken said this week, noting her song "Counting Sheep" is about a single mother who graduated from the Women United Born Learning Academy.
"I felt the theme was very universal — not only me connecting with other parents, but them connecting with their children," she said.
Born Learning, supported by United Way, helps parents prepare their children for school. When a child enters kindergarten ready to learn, he or she is twice as likely to be able to read in third grade, one of the biggest indicators for whether someone will graduate from high school, according to United Way.
Heidgerken, who plays cello, guitar, mandolin and ukulele, graduated from the University of Iowa. She started performing professionally in bands by age 15, and she spent her college years performing in Iowa City bands.
She plays with area groups The Fez, The Uniphonics, BEEs, Meteor Cat, and The Candymakers, and she also works as a solo artist. Her musical influences include Gillian Welch, Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, Dessa, and The Avett Brothers. She describes her style as "indie folk rock."
You have free articles remaining.
"After I had my daughter Iris, the experience with my midwife set me on the path to become a nurse," Heidgerken said, adding she was trained at Scott Community College in Bettendorf.
As "Counting Sheep" relates, she reads to her girls, which demonstrates the importance of education. The song also tells the story of Mindy Glade, a mom of four who completed Born Learning Academy.
"She really found tools to help in their early childhood education," Heidgerken said. "She related to me the importance of reading, making it a priority. It's always been a priority for me and my children. It's the first step in them learning to read themselves."
"We set the standard for them when they're young children," Heidgerken said. "If we make it fun and interactive for them, it's not just a chore; it's enjoyable."
She said she enjoys music for “connecting with other people, especially with my own songwriting — writing something very personal but universal."
https://soundcloud.com/unitedwayqc/countingsheep?in=unitedwayqc/sets/amplify-quad-cities-the-soundtrack