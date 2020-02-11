You are the owner of this article.
Davenport man held on felony charges that involve sex abuse of child
Davenport man held on felony charges that involve sex abuse of child

Mario Rynel Bassett

A Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail on felony charges of indecent contact with a child and third-degree sex abuse, along with a Rock Island County warrant.

Mario Rynel Bassett Sr., 45, is being held on a $50,000 bond and a $2,000 bond on the warrant.

He is accused of touching a 13-year-old juvenile over the clothing “for the purpose of arousing or satisfying the sexual desires of the defendant.”

The incident happened Saturday in a residence on Belle Avenue, Davenport, according to official documents.

Bassett is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 in Scott County Court.

