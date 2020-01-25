Davenport man convicted of sexual exploitation of a child

A federal jury on Wednesday found Davenport's Timothy Fredrickson guilty of sexual exploitation of a child.
Over two days, prosecutors presented evidence the 30-year-old Fredrickson communicated with a 16-year-old girl over the internet. Fredrickson directed the girl to produce and send him sexually explicit content, which Fredrickson saved.
You have free articles remaining.
The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding Fredrickson guilty.
At sentencing, Fredrickson, who remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, faces statutory penalties of 15 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing has been set for June 2 at the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria.
The Moline Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Mathew and Donald Allegro prosecuted the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com