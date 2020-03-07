Davenport man charged with attempted murder of peace officers in Iowa County

A Davenport man on parole out of Polk County, Iowa, is facing two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly fired on law enforcement officers who were pursuing him early Saturday in Iowa County.

According to a news release issued by Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter, Jeremy Lee Krapp, 31, also is charged with two counts of assaulting peace officers while displaying a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rotter said that at about 9:50 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a car fire near mile marker 226 on Interstate 80 in Iowa County. Marengo is the county seat of Iowa County that is located west of Iowa City.

When deputies arrived at the fire, they found a 1996 Oldsmobile burning. A check of the vehicle showed it had been stolen out of Davenport and had been involved in an armed robbery earlier in the day.

Davenport police said that at 7:37 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down by a man near the basketball courts at Centennial Park at River Drive and Marquette Street. Police said that three men reported being robbed at gunpoint while they were walking along the bike trail west of the Marquette Street boat ramp.