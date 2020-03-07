Davenport man charged with attempted murder of peace officers in Iowa County

A Davenport man on parole out of Polk County, Iowa, is facing two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly fired on law enforcement officers who were pursuing him early Saturday in Iowa County.
According to a news release issued by Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter, Jeremy Lee Krapp, 31, also is charged with two counts of assaulting peace officers while displaying a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.
Rotter said that at about 9:50 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a car fire near mile marker 226 on Interstate 80 in Iowa County. Marengo is the county seat of Iowa County that is located west of Iowa City.
When deputies arrived at the fire, they found a 1996 Oldsmobile burning. A check of the vehicle showed it had been stolen out of Davenport and had been involved in an armed robbery earlier in the day.
Davenport police said that at 7:37 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down by a man near the basketball courts at Centennial Park at River Drive and Marquette Street. Police said that three men reported being robbed at gunpoint while they were walking along the bike trail west of the Marquette Street boat ramp.
The men said they were ordered to remove all of their clothing and surrender all of their possessions. The robber took all of their clothing and possessions and drove away in the Oldsmobile that belonged to one of the men.
At 5:42 a.m. Saturday, Iowa County deputies located a man, later identified as Krapp, walking on Interstate 80 near the 225 exit. Deputies had received reports of a man walking along the interstate and getting dangerously close to traffic.
When deputies tried to talk to the man, he allegedly pulled a handgun on officers and ran into a farm field.
A few minutes later, Krapp allegedly fired at a patrol squad. The bullet shattered the rear window of the squad and narrowly missed striking an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office and a Johnson County Deputy Sheriff.
Krapp was able to hide by crawling into a culvert that was in the farm field. An Iowa County Emergency Management aerial drone was used to find Krapp’s location.
Tactical officers from the Johnson County Metro Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, as well as officers from the Iowa State Patrol and Linn County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene to assist.
Krapp then allegedly fired another shot in an effort to keep officers away. He also set several small grass fires in the area surrounding the culvert.
Armored vehicles from the Johnson County and Linn County Sheriff’s departments were used to approach the culvert, at which time Krapp surrendered to officers.
In addition to the charges he is facing in Iowa County, Krapp is facing armed robbery charges in Scott County. That charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.
However, attempted murder of a police officer under Iowa law carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 100 percent of which must be served and there is no work release, parole or other early release.
During a hearing in Polk County District Court held Jan. 4, 2019, Krapp entered an Alford Plea to charges of second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a peace officer with a weapon. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but agrees the prosecution likely could prove the charge at trial.
Polk County District Judge Lawrence McLellan sentenced Krapp to concurrent prison sentences of five year on each charge.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections website, Krapp was paroled on Nov. 15, 2019. He was scheduled to be released from parole on Jan. 20, 2021.
Krapp has a lengthy criminal record in Scott County with convictions of rioting, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief as well as two convictions for burglary.
Krapp was being held Saturday night in the Iowa County Jail on bonds totaling $1,017,000, cash or surety.