Davenport garden center is sold, new owners will add hydroponic produce

The name of the business — Friday's Fresh Market — comes from their family name, Freitag, which is German for "Friday," and "Fresh Market" refers to their original business of growing and selling soil-less hydroponic lettuces, herbs and micro-greens at another location in Davenport.

Current customers for the greens include eight Quad-City Hy-Vee food stores and restaurants such as Hemispheres Bistro in Davenport and Barley & Rye in Moline. Adding a growing facility on Northwest Boulevard will allow them to sell retail.

About one-third of the existing hoop houses will be used to grow traditional greenhouse flowers, while two-thirds will be used for food production. That will mean spinach in winter and herbs and microgreens in the summer.

"It'll be the ultimate chef's garden," Freitag said. "It'll be a dream come true. Any kind of herb they might want."

In two years the Freitags hope to construct another building, just for greens and possibly other vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers.

The business already has proved so successful that it is the couple's full-time job.

They are committed to growing more food on less land with less water and less waste. And not just more food, but better food, packed with taste and nutrients.