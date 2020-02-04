Davenport garden center is sold, new owners will add hydroponic produce

A new sign has gone up in front of the former Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses in the northwest corner of Davenport's Northwest Boulevard and Division Street.
Friday's Fresh Market, a business founded in 2015 by Andrew and Chen Freitag, of Davenport, purchased the Wallace's location last fall, and will keep operating it as a traditional garden center and greenhouse.
The business is temporarily closed for remodeling, but will have a soft re-opening on Monday, Feb. 17, carrying a full line of products just as Wallace's did. This means bedding plants, house plants, perennials, pots, soil, mulch, tools, fertilizer, pesticides and so forth, Andrew Freitag said.
A grand opening will be in late April or early May.
The Freitags bought the Wallace's location as it was, with all inventory, and retained its 12 employees. They finished out the 2019 season with products already in the pipeline such as mums, pumpkins, Christmas trees and poinsettias.
But with the reopening the couple will make an important addition — growing fresh greens on vertical walls installed in the retail center and selling them on-site, Freitag said.
The name of the business — Friday's Fresh Market — comes from their family name, Freitag, which is German for "Friday," and "Fresh Market" refers to their original business of growing and selling soil-less hydroponic lettuces, herbs and micro-greens at another location in Davenport.
Current customers for the greens include eight Quad-City Hy-Vee food stores and restaurants such as Hemispheres Bistro in Davenport and Barley & Rye in Moline. Adding a growing facility on Northwest Boulevard will allow them to sell retail.
About one-third of the existing hoop houses will be used to grow traditional greenhouse flowers, while two-thirds will be used for food production. That will mean spinach in winter and herbs and microgreens in the summer.
"It'll be the ultimate chef's garden," Freitag said. "It'll be a dream come true. Any kind of herb they might want."
In two years the Freitags hope to construct another building, just for greens and possibly other vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers.
The business already has proved so successful that it is the couple's full-time job.
They are committed to growing more food on less land with less water and less waste. And not just more food, but better food, packed with taste and nutrients.
And they aren't trying to keep all this goodness to themselves. They intend to teach classes and sell equipment so people can grow their own food, being more sustainable and self-reliant, Freitag said.
In addition to greens, the couple expects to carry more organic products in the garden center.