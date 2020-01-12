Davenport forum puts full spectrum of 2020 candidates on stage

“I’ve always believed that the best time to ever talk about stuff that matters to the common good is when people are in religious service,” Delaney said. “We shouldn’t feel like we can't talk about our faith and what it means to us, and also talk about the minimum wage, the earned income tax credit, affordable housing, universal health care, better public schools and an immigration system that is humane. Those things can work beautifully together.”

Delaney’s plans include eliminating private prisons and the cash bail system. He also dwellt on the separation of parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border, which he panned as “one of the most immoral things we’ve done as a country.”

The last questions asked of each candidate were whether or not they would commit to attending a political forum in East St. Louis, a community “that has been heavily disinvested and has high poverty rates,” said forum moderator Rev. Dr. John Welch, national Gamaliel chairman of the board.

Walsh and Delaney accepted, but Sanders said he could not commit to the date without knowing his schedule.