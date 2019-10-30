Because of the expected three to five inches of snow beginning later today, the city of Davenport has declared a snow emergency from 7 p.m., tonight, to 7 p.m., Thursday.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during the snow emergency may be ticketed and towed.
As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any the city’s parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Friday.