A Davenport man is dead after he crashed into one of the concrete supports of the railroad bridge over River Drive across the street from Hoover School late Sunday, police said.
The crash occurred at 10:22 p.m. in the 1800 block of River Drive, just west of Mound Street and the Village of East Davenport.
Police said the man was driving eastbound on River Drive when he missed the curve in the roadway and went up on the embankment where the railroad tracks and bridge are located.
The vehicle he was driving took out a fire hydrant and a billboard before crashing into the concrete support structure of the railroad bridge.
The man’s vehicle caught fire after the crash.
An autopsy will be scheduled.
The man’s name was not released late Sunday pending notification of the family.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.