DAVENPORT — “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020" will foxtrot into the Adler Theatre on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
The new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show "Dancing with the Stars." The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show, ranging from the Cha Cha and Foxtrot to Salsa and Tango, and everything in between.
The tour will include dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced. Casts are subject to change.
Tickets ($45.50, $62.50, $97.50, $125) for “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.). VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.
“Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios. “Dancing with the Stars” airs 7-9 p.m. on Mondays on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.