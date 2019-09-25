ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Roo, Kunmin, Lee, Michelle, both of Milan.
Hurd, Paul, Kenosha, Wis.; Pohlman, Kirstillyn, Winthrop Harbor, Ill.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Subo Avey, Cindy, Avey, Steven.
Harmon, William, Treasa.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Olszewski, Shawn Peter, 12/22/1978, no address provided; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; $5,540 fine/costs, 18 months DOC. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Perez, Karma Xavier, 10/10/1996, of 702 23rd Ave., East Moline; withheld judgement Aug. 9 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of drug paraphernalia.
Portugue, Amber N., 8/15/1991, of 215 48th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,740 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 56 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Hastings, Caleb W., 10/22/1983, of 327 Cleveland Rd., Colona; guilty finding entered July 17 on DUI; $3,319 fine/costs, 12 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Henderson, Daryl M., 9/24/1971, of 2100 Washington St., Apt. 2, Lincoln, Neb.; charge dismissed July 23 on DUI.