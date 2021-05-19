 Skip to main content
Daily record: Wednesday, May 19, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Olivares, Jose Alberto, 10/19/1988, of 131 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered May 3 on reckless discharge firearm/endangers; $2,229 court costs, 30 months probation, two days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Owen, Michael Brent, 4/23/1989, of 792 305th St., New Windsor; charge dismissed April 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $63 court costs.

Owen, Michael Brent, 4/23/1989, of 2359 69th Ave., Room 222, Moline; guilty finding entered April 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,358 court costs, two years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Matheny, Dakota D., 6/11/2000, of 202 S. 3rd St., Cambridge; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Gray, Keileow G L, 1/17/1995, of 3706 Esplanade Ave., Apt #3, Davenport; guilty finding entered April 28 on DUI; $2,657 fine/costs, 18 months probation, alcohol treatment, 180 day in jail.

Hessert, Hammond F., 7/21/1982, of 3716 5th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision May 5 on DUI; $3,383 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

