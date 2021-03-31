 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
0 comments

Daily record: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Summers, Amber Nicole, 5/7/1985, of 10009 108th St., W., Taylor Ridge; charge dismissed Feb. 22 on four counts of felony residential burglary; $331 court costs. Charge dismissed on felony burglary without causing damage and misdemeanor carry/possession firearm/1st.

Summers, Amber Nicole, 5/7/1985, of 509 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on residential burglary; $281 court costs.

Zepeda, Dylan R., 5/26/1976, of 2824 16th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 5, court date March 1, on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $6,468 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Bordwell, Douglas S., 8/3/1998, of 15422 N. 2120th Ave., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 5 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Grundstrom, Amy J., 5/18/1969, of 1207 1st Ave., P.O. Box 112, Orion; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Ashenhurst, Steven L., 9/25/1991, of 711 21st Ave., Moline; withheld supervision March 16 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Bourque, Cassandra Lynne, 4/6/1994, of 615 E. 3rd St., Kewanee; charge dismissed March 10 on DUI.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News