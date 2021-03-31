Daily record: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Summers, Amber Nicole, 5/7/1985, of 10009 108th St., W., Taylor Ridge; charge dismissed Feb. 22 on four counts of felony residential burglary; $331 court costs. Charge dismissed on felony burglary without causing damage and misdemeanor carry/possession firearm/1st.
Summers, Amber Nicole, 5/7/1985, of 509 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on residential burglary; $281 court costs.
Zepeda, Dylan R., 5/26/1976, of 2824 16th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 5, court date March 1, on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $6,468 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Bordwell, Douglas S., 8/3/1998, of 15422 N. 2120th Ave., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 5 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Grundstrom, Amy J., 5/18/1969, of 1207 1st Ave., P.O. Box 112, Orion; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision alcohol treatment, drug treatment.