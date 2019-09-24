ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Mattingly, Joshua, Harland, Amber, both of Moline.
Ott, Eric, Deriemacker, Dianne, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Mercy, Vincent, England, Jacklyn, both of Geneseo.
Searle, Burton, Myers, Amanda, both of Geneseo.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Norris, Zachary W., 12/2/2000, of 561 27th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony burglary; $749 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony theft/stolen/know dprv $500 less than $10,000; 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served, alcohol treatment. Guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served, alcohol treatment. Guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony burglary without causing damage; 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft/stolen/intent less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Frazer, Nathan R., 10/1/1992, of 521 W. 30th Ave., Milan; withheld judgment July 18 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,410 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.