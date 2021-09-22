Daily record: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Rock, Anthony, 10/30/1990, of 705 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on felony violate order/prior violate of order; $7,088 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on misdemeanor violate order of protection; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage less than $500/school.
Roe, Melissa Jo, 11/7/1987, homeless, Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 12 on felony trespass to residence/person present; $1,454 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 100 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence. Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bonner, Andrew, 1/2/1987, of 1685 S. State St., Apt. 1 A, Calumet City, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 15 on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/10-30 grams/1st; $1,500 fine/costs. Charge dismissed entered on July 21, 2011, court date July 15 on felony possession of cannabis/30-500 grams/1st, judgment/bond forfeiture.
Quintero, Lorenzo S., 8/10/1970, of 906 Wilbur St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered on felony aggravated DUI/accident/death; $1,126 fine/costs, 10 years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated DUI/accident/death.