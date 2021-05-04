DAILY RECORD: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Markus, Clayton, 5013 44th Ave., Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered April 16 on theft control intent person less than $500; $2,160 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution.
Moeller, Karla Lea, 1/27/1987, of 610 Rolff St., Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $4,185 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe needles/1st.
Sanchez-Casco, Isai, 11/13/1993, of 714 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 16 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $3,382 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 110 days in jail, 110 days credit time served, restitution.
Turner, Dawn E., 1/2/1963, of 1116 55th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered April 19 on aggravated DUI/4; $2,300 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated DUI/5. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/5.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ford, Tayionna K T, 10/2/1995, of 1324 17th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision march 31 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.